Demand for storm shelters on the rise as severe weather conditions hit Middle Tennessee

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — With heavy rain and possible tornadoes headed towards Middle Tennessee, some people are taking an extra step to stay safe by purchasing a storm shelter.

One Ashland City company said after the March tornadoes of 2020, more people are calling and wanting extra protection from the storm.

“It’s one of those expenses that doesn’t seem necessary at the time you buy it, but it does seem necessary once your inside of it,” said Frank Bowen of Jarrett Construction.

Now, another year where severe weather is blowing through the area, making people think twice about protection.

“Open the gate, go down inside, there’s a set of stairs.”

Some finding comfort in storm shelters.

“Tornadoes seem to be subjective. Whereas we can predict a hurricane coming in, you may be in a neighborhood where you look to the left of you and their house is fine, and you look to the right of you and their house is fine, but it just decides to destroy Jeff’s house,” said Bowen.

Here, they say it’s all about concrete, material that can withstand heavy winds and tornadoes.

“If you’re in a mobile home or a wood-framed house, some of the storms that come through here are EF3 or EF4 or higher, and that can absolutely level a community,” said Bowen.

Bowen tells News 2 that his time of year is busy, full of people wanting a storm shelter.

“It is a six-inch concrete wall,” said Bowen.

Underground shelters are able to withstand even an EF5 tornado. It’s an extra layer of protection they say a bathroom or hallway can’t provide.

But Bowen says they worry some people don’t heed the warning signs.

“What we find is we will get a bunch of phone calls tomorrow, and the week after, but it always seems to come after a major event,” said Bowen.

A major event like the March 3, 2020 tornado that tore through Middle Tennessee, left 25 people dead, and hundreds with damage to their homes.

Afterwards, the demand for a storm shelter went up.

“We had phone calls from here down to through Alabama. We’ve got the capacity to make them on a regular basis, but the bottom line is most people don’t really end up calling for it and ordering one until its almost too late,” said Bowen, “If you’re going to spend $2,500 to $4,500 on something that will ultimately save your family’s life.

It’s a safety precaution Bowen says is priceless.