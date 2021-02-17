Cookeville church shelter welcomes those in need

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now safe and warm in the shelter established at Cookeville First Baptist Church; Kent Cortez, his 6-year-old daughter Grace, and fiancée Shannon Gaitan can sleep easy. The thick layer of ice, coating most of Putnam County, knocked out power to their home Monday.



“I heard about four or five transformers blow up right down the road from my house. I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’ve lived here for about 27 years,” said Cortez.



They tried to tough it out.

“I kept getting up, because I couldn’t breathe,” explained Gaitan.



She suffers from sleep apnea, and without power, her breathing machine was useless.

More than a warm place for them to lay their heads, this is a lifeline.

“Oh, yes,” Gaitan responded, “The colder it gets, the harder it is for me to breathe.”



This family is one of 19 who sought solace inside the walls of Lead Pastor Scott McKinney’s church.



“We have a safe place, a warm place, and all the provision that they’ll need tonight. Plus, we’re in close proximity to the hospital should there be medical needs,” said McKinney.



The American Red Cross has volunteers standing by.



“They have cots set up. They gave us blankets, brought pillows,” said Gaitan.



As the area braces for snow, ice, and possibly more power outages overnight, Pastor McKinney has a message.

“We just encourage anybody who thinks they may have a need, or may be at risk, to be proactive and don’t wait until there’s a major situation. Come early and spend the night with us.”



As far as Gaitan is concerned, she’s already planning for her return home.

“When we get power back on, I’d just love to make a big roast for everyone and bring it back down here for everyone to say thank you.”



Due to COVID-19, temperature checks will be taken at the door and shelter goers are asked to wear a mask and stay socially distant. For more information, call Cookeville First Baptist Church at (931) 526-7108.