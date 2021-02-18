Cold temperatures cause pipes to burst in Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The serious cold temperatures are also doing some serious damage to pipes and water lines.

“As soon as I got out of the bed, my foot touched the floor, and it was just soaking wet,” explained Jalin Parker, after he describes the moment he realized something was wrong inside his three-story townhome at the Bellevue Heights apartment complex.

Parker said he went to bed around midnight. At around 6 a.m., Parker said he heard what he thought was heavy rain coming down outside his window. He said it wasn’t until he stepped out of bed that he realized water was flooding throughout the entire home.

“I got out of the bed and immediately knew it wasn’t outside. Then I noticed the table and the floor was soaking wet, and it has some of the tiles from the ceiling,” said Parker.

Taking video and pictures of the aftermath, Parker showed News 2 a huge hole in the ceiling where water was dripping down into the living area. He said most of the furniture including a couch, table, and chairs were damaged after he said a pipe in his bathroom froze and burst.

Parker wasn’t the only one dealing with the effects of the cold weather that has blanketed Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville Fire Department were called to the 2700 Charlotte Avenue apartment complex after the fire alarms went off. First responders at the scene told News 2 starting from the top floor all the way down, the pipes were frozen. One of them had burst.

A woman living in the apartment complex recalled when she first heard the fire alarm go off. Thinking nothing of it, she said she continued with her day until the fire alarm went off again and again.

The woman tells News 2 when she opened her front door, she saw water pouring from the ceiling and filling the hallway. She said it took a matter of seconds before it started flooding in her apartment unit.

How to prevent water pipes in your home from freezing:

The following tips come from the Nashville Fire Department

Remove all exterior hose connections and insulate the hose bibs

Cover foundation vents

Insulate exposed water pipes

Allow your home’s warmer air to reach the water pipes by opening cabinet doors

Allow a small trickle of water, about the size of a pencil lead, to run from a cold water faucet

Keep meter box closed to prevent cold air from reaching the meter and the pipes

Locate the water shut-off valve inside your home. The ability to quickly close this valve may prevent further damage to your home if one of your interior pipes burst. The shut-off valve may be in the basement, under the kitchen sink, in a utility closet, near the hot water heater, or even under your home in a crawl space. If you think you have found it, be sure to test it and consider labeling it so it is easy to locate.