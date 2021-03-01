Clarksville neighborhood left in disarray after heavy flooding along Red River

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rushing flood waters left a Clarksville neighborhood in disarray.

“My wife cried about three times,” said Jason Knight, county commissioner for Montgomery County and city council member for Clarksville whose home was severely damaged by heavy rain. “I cried a couple times.”

Yards were left filled with mud, wooden patios were stained and ripped apart, all while precious memories were washed away.

“This is the third time I’ve seen it get this bad,” Knight explained. “The extent of the damage here today is worse than the other two times that I’ve seen it. And the damage to irreplaceable items.”

Knight’s above-ground pool was destroyed, and several items like his lawnmower were pushed down the river by the heavy rain. His neighbors not only lost items of their own, but are now finding random furniture, and have no idea who they belong to.

“Pretty crazy,” said David Cardwell, who also lives on Broadripple Drive. “We had a trampoline that literally came loose and floated down the river. It’s like five houses down in a tree now.”

While the street is no stranger to flooding, Cardwell says the flood water rose in a matter of minutes.

“I went to bed around 10 o’clock and it was about to my fence line,” said Cardwell. “Within an hour and a half, it done raised all the way to the bottom of my deck. That’s prob 12 feet of water in an hour and a half… two hours at the most.”

Dunbar Cave Road between Idaho Springs Road and Acuff Road in Clarksville is closed. Police say it’s due to Swan Lake overflowing.