Caught on Camera: Strong winds topple large tree in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms from the remnants of Hurricane Laura are making their way through the Midstate on Friday afternoon.

Mark Gamboa tells News 2 that he stepped outside his Brentwood home to take a video of the storm rolling in. He said a massive tree was swaying when he heard it pop and crack, then a big gust of wind came through and took it down.

The tree landed within a tree line of his backyard. He told News 2 he was worried it may fall towards his house or in the field behind his house where there are typically horses.

Fortunately, no was injured and there wasn’t any other damage.

