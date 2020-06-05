Carroll County family talks about tornado outside of their back door

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Yesterday afternoon’s storms prompted tornado warnings for several of our western counties.

In Carroll County, Joshua Hurmiz shot video on his phone of a tornado just outside of his family’s house on Leach Road.

We talked to Joshua and his father Charles today about what it was like to see something like that just outside their back door:

“We found out about it through alerts,” recalled Charles Hurmiz, “Everything about the alert system worked out great. All our cell phones started buzzing about 30 minutes before the storm arrived. It was coming through the Memphis Weather Service initially. They had their polygon for their planned route and I looked at the map. I looked at my wife and I said, ‘the very center of that polygon is a bee-line coming right over our house,’ and that’s very much where the storm hit”.

Charles’ son Joshua talked about shooting the video:

“My brother said ‘what is that?’ And then he pointed,” Joshua recalled, “And my sister was like, ‘It’s a tornado’. So we all pulled out our phones and we started recording it. And it got not super loud, but it did get loud. And it got really windy and it was throwing stuff back in the woods.”

“As we were shooting it, we could see some debris begin to fly up,” recalled Charles Hurmiz, “It looked like branches and whatnot. We come to find out later it was actually whole trees”.

The storm continued into the far southeast corner of Carroll County where Carroll County EMA Director Janice Newman said that several houses in the Yuma community lost some shingles, but luckily there was no major damage or injuries.

Shingles damaged on house in Yuma community. Picture from Paula Bolen

A spotter near Highway 22 said the tornado appeared to be about 100 yards off of the pavement.

The science of detecting and warning for tornadoes has come a long way. Charles Hurmiz agrees and has some advice:

“The systems worked,” said Hurmiz, “The warning was great. The meteorologists had a perfect track on the storm. Everything they said was happening like they said. So I would just implore people to just heed the warnings and take shelter when someone says the storm is coming towards you.”

At this time, the National Weather Service in Memphis has not announced plans to do a storm survey.