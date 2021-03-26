BBB: Beware of storm chasers and out-of-town contractors soliciting business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As we saw with Thursday’s violent storms, it’s officially severe storm season in Middle Tennessee. Hail, heavy rain and wind all took part in damaging homes from East Nashville to Portland, Waynesboro to Smyrna.

But, if you’re in need of repairs, a word of warning from the Better Business Bureau and Smyrna Fire Chief: Don’t fall victim to storm scams.

Be sure to beware of contractors making door-to-door or telephone solicitations offering to make repairs to roofs and other storm damage to your home.

“Storm chasers are going to come from all over the market as well as other states when they see opportunity for a quick buck,” said Robyn Householder, President/CEO of the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Better Business Bureau. “It doesn’t take long for the scams to start.”

Though not all storm chasers are scammers, they could lack the proper licensing, offer quick fixes, pressure you or make promises they can’t and/or won’t keep.

“They’re going to ask you to make the decision on the spot, cash up front and all of these things consumers need to stay away from,” Householder said.

If you’ve experienced any type of damage, you want to make sure the first thing you do is contact your insurance company.

“Follow their recommendation, document the damage you have, but let your insurance company help you,” said Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson.

BBB has these specific tips for victims of natural disasters:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors.

Do your research. Find businesses you can trust on BBB.org. Check your state or provincial government agency responsible for registering and/or licensing contractors. Get references from friends and relatives.

Resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers use tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Be pro-active in selecting a contractor and not re-active to sales calls on the phone or door-to-door pitches. Disaster victims should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown contractor.

Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if sales people go door-to-door. Ask for identification. Check their vehicle for a business name, phone number, and license plates for your state or province.

Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors. Get an invoice from the contractor and pay them directly (preferably with a credit card, which offers additional fraud protection over other forms of payment). Don’t sign any documents that give the contractor any rights to your insurance claims. If you have questions, contact your insurance company or agent.

Be wary regarding places you can’t see. While most contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof and other areas of your house. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work. The same goes for attics, crawl spaces, ducts, and other places you cannot easily access or see for yourself.

“This is one of those times you’ll want to take a step back, slow down, ask for references, check references, before you decide to buy from anyone then make sure you get everything in writing,” Householder said.

Householder added that a quick little trick you can do is Google the company’s name and type ‘scam’ right after it to see if anyone else has any complaints.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has tips for hiring a contractor here and you can verify a company’s license here.

In addition to construction and repair scams, Householder says it’s important to be aware of government and charity scams as well.

For more tips, click here.