911 flooded with calls after Middle Tennessee ‘derecho’, causing issues reaching dispatch in some areas

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday’s storm left a trail of destruction across Tennessee. Wind damage stretched across multiple counties, including Wilson. It’s an area that saw a number of calls to 911.

As winds picked up, so did the call volume for Wilson County dispatch. Some callers were from Davidson County, as they were only able to get to Wilson County.

A man, who found two hikers crushed by a tree in Percy Warner Park, was reportedly on hold for 20 minutes with Metro 911.

Dispatch: “Are you in Davidson County?”

Caller: “I am, but you’re the only 911 that’s picking up.”

Dispatch: “They’re experiencing a large call volume, they’re answering as quickly as they can.”

Transferred call after transferred call, reports continued coming in.

Dispatch: “911 where is your emergency?”

Caller: “Um, my friend is stuck on a boat with his family.”

Dispatch: “Are they stuck out in the storm?”

Caller: “Yes, ma’am.”

This happened in an area where eight boats capsized or flipped at Four Corners Marina.

From lake to land, people were stuck by poles, lines, and trees.

Dispatch: “911 what’s your emergency?”

Caller: “The emergency is at the parking lot at the trailhead park by Long Hunter…The person at the scene could not get through to you…there are two people hurt.”

The dispatcher asks for more specifics.

Caller: “A big tree fell and they think this guy has a broken back.”

As the night went on, calls continued, including many calls about downed power lines.

Sunday’s severe weather was due to an atmospheric phenomenon known as a derecho. Thousands across Middle Tennessee are still without power. Nearly every county in Middle Tennessee experienced wind-damage from the storm.