2020 already one of Middle Tennessee’s most active severe weather years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2020 is not even halfway through and this has been one of the most active severe weather seasons in recent memory. Tornadoes did not just spawn from one event, but multiple large scale outbreaks.

So far, 18 tornadoes have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee for the year. The largest, most destructive outbreak comes from March 2nd – 3rd where 25 fatalities were reported. An EF-3 plowed a path of 60 miles from Davidson to Wilson County. With an EF-4 in Putnam County.

Compared to average, Middle Tennessee typically experiences 17 for an entire year with most tornadoes recorded since 1995 is 38 back in 2011.

Finally, June begins the typical downward trend in tornado tendencies, but twisters can strike at any time, including the minder months. Additionally, a secondary severe weather season strikes in the middle of Autumn too.

No matter the times of the year, always be alert and prepared.

