Weather pattern shift brings storms to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A prolonged wet weather pattern takes shape from Wednesday through the weekend and into early next week in Middle Tennessee.

A few weather complications could impact CMA Fest.

The combination of deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and a slow moving area of low pressure from the west join forces creating unstable weather for days to come.

Each day from Wednesday through Monday of next week should be fairly similar. Muggy, cloudy mornings with scattered thunderstorms popping up during the heating of the day by afternoon. Since the storms are projected to be scattered, all day washouts are not expected, but any storm that does generate is anticipated to last an hour or more.

Heavy tropical downpours are possible with frequent lightning and gusty winds. While damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes should be a low threat, isolated pockets of flooding could develop. Each storm cam produce rainfall rates of one to three inches per hour.

Keep in mind that umbrellas are not allowed at CMA Fest, but ponchos are accepted. Festivities can continue in rainfall, but will be delayed or canceled if lightning becomes a threat.

Finally, each location won’t have rain each day, but make sure to be weather aware at the weather pattern takes a major shift.

