Weather Authority Forecast

A little improvement for today; Zeta could bring rain later next week

Chilly and drizzly again this morning with patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. By the afternoon we will warm into the low and mid 60s under a cloudy sky. A few showers and drizzle possible for the rest of today.

Unsettled weather continues into next week, with a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday and chances 20% and 30% respectively.

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early this morning. It’s expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico this upcoming week.

At this time, they predict it will be back to tropical storm strength by the time it makes landfall later this week along the central Gulf Coast.

So the question is, “will it bring rain to the Midsouth?”

The answer appears to be yes.

Models are indicating that rain could arrive here Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday.

We’ll keep you posted.

