Weather Authority Forecast

Wet and a little breezy as remnants of Delta pass by the area

The center of what’s left of Delta will pass through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today.

Today we will start off wet and breezy, with temperatures in the 60s. The weather will improve as we head into the afternoon and evening. Showers will be fewer and more widely scattered in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will bring warm temperatures into the low 80s in the afternoon and a few showers by evening with a front that will cool temps down a little for Tuesday.

A much stronger front is expected by the end of the week that could bring much cooler temperatures by then. A few showers are expected late Thursday as the front pushes through. We’ll see highs only in the 60s by Friday!

