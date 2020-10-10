Weather Authority Forecast

Delta brings us rain, wind, and possible severe weather.

Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Friday near Creole, LA. This storm will bring us rain throughout the weekend along with gusty winds and even the chance for severe storms.

This morning we are seeing a few showers from the outer bands of Delta with temperatures in the 60s. The heaviest rainfall is on the way this afternoon, evening, and overnight into tomorrow. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain leading to flooding concerns. A Flash Flood Watch is up for Decatur County. The rain will keep us cool with highs only reaching the low 70s.

Another concern as Delta moves through is gusty winds and spin-up tornadoes. Portions of our southernmost counties are under a marginal risk for severe storms today so please stay weather alert.

Tomorrow will be wet and cool with temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday will bring a few more showers and then a much quieter weather pattern settles in for the remainder of the week. Cooler air arrives the middle to end of next week.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.