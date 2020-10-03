Weather Authority Forecast

Cool and sunny Saturday, a few showers Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We will see a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to near 70. Plenty of sunshine expected, a perfect day for fall activities.

A front approaches Sunday and a few showers will be possible, especially north of I-40. Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs near 70. A lot of us do stay dry but cloudy.

Next week, look for a warming trend with highs near 80 by Wednesday. With the exception of a few showers tomorrow, rain-free conditions are expected for most of the work week!

