Weather Authority Back to School Forecast

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Schools head back to class in the morning. Many other school districts started last week.

That means lots of kids will be heading to the area bus stops.

Back to School Forecast. Fog in the morning will give way to partly cloudy and warm conditions in the afternoon.

The leftover moisture from Sunday’s storms will create some pockets of dense fog in the early morning hours of Monday, so keep a close eye out for kids near the roadways in the lower visibility as you head out to work in the morning.

Mom and Dad, temps will be in the mid to upper 60s so no coat is required unless your child is cold natured.

In the afternoon there will be few if any storms, and hence more sunshine and warmer temperatures, running in the low 90s in Nashville and upper 80s in the countryside.

We hope everyone has a great school year!