The remnants of Laura to impact us the most Friday

The Storm Prediction Center has updated our risk to Slight (category 2/5) for Friday. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

There is also a Flash Flood Watch out for Henry, Carroll, Benton, and Decatur Counties in TN and parts of Southern KY through 1am Saturday. 1-3 inches of rain is to be expected.

The winds will also ramp up. In fact a Wind Advisory is in place for Henry & Carroll Counties Friday. However, anyone could see wind gusts to 30mph. Due to the combination of heavy rain and strong winds you can expect trees to topple over and that could lead to power outages. Be sure to have your devices charged.

Storms begin to break out by late morning on Friday. They will continue through the evening and some could be strong to severe. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The strongest storms look to be late afternoon into the early evening. They do move out early Saturday morning. However, more rain and even a few strong storms are expected Saturday afternoon from a cold front.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.