Strong storms moving through Midstate overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for areas in north and northwest Middle TN and west KY, but remains in effect south of I-40 until 2am. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of east and southeast Middle TN until 5am.

The wind threat is in the very high range, with hail in the high range, and a medium tornado threat.

