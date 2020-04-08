Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Interactive Radar
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Strong storms moving through Midstate overnight

Weather Alerts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for areas in north and northwest Middle TN and west KY, but remains in effect south of I-40 until 2am. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of east and southeast Middle TN until 5am.

The wind threat is in the very high range, with hail in the high range, and a medium tornado threat.

Download the News 2 Weather Authority Apps to stay ahead of the storms with live radar, instant weather alerts, and more:

Download for iOS
Download for Android

Also follow the WKRN News 2 Weather Facebook page for live updates:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories