Strong storms are possible Friday & Saturday

Strong storms are once again in the forecast Friday. Most of Middle Tennessee is under a marginal risk or a level 1 out 5. The biggest threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Storms fire up just after lunchtime and will continue right into the early evening hours. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Torrential downpours are possible and some areas could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Unfortunately, another round of storms is likely Saturday late afternoon into the evening. These storms could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado. Please stay alert. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

