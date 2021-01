(WKRN) — The following counties are closing or delaying school on Thursday, January 28 due to inclement weather.

Cumberland County, TN Schools – 2 Hr. Delay Thursday

2 Hr. Delay Thursday Macon County Schools – CLOSED Thursday

CLOSED Thursday Sumner County Schools – CLOSED Thursday

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.