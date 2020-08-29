Laura gone, but a few strong storms possible late afternoon/evening & on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The remnants of Laura may be gone, but a frontal system dropping southward out of Kentucky will likely kick off a line of storms late this afternoon and this evening, and again on Sunday. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are expected to be the biggest impacts today, but a slight tornado risk will be in the mix on Sunday.

Storms will likely drop to near the Kentucky Tennessee in the 5-7pm time period, and continue south and eastward this evening.

As the front stalls out in southern Middle Tennessee on Sunday, showers and storms will be likely any time of the day. As a low-pressure system rides along the front, there could be just enough twisting in the atmosphere to add a small tornado risk along with gusty winds in a few of the storms.

