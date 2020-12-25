Flurries tonight, accumulations in Eastern areas; frigid temps and wind chills heading into Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight for eastern sections of Middle Tennessee and until 8 a.m. CST for the adjacent counties in Kentucky.

Flurries are likely in many areas as an upper-level low drops southeast across Kentucky overnight. The most likely areas for accumulations continue to be in eastern areas and particularly on the Cumberland Plateau where 1/2″-1″ plus could occur.

Slick roadways could develop in east Middle Tennessee and Kentucky where snow accumulates.

However, the frigid temperatures and wind chills overnight into Christmas morning are the bigger story for many of us.

Low temperatures Christmas morning

Wind chills or “feels like” temperatures Christmas morning

Overnight lows will be dropping into the teens. And with winds continuing into the morning hours, wind chill temperatures or “feels like” temperatures will be in the single digits in most areas. This can be dangerous if you are stranded outdoors.

HEADS UP for anyone wanting to travel to EAST TENNESSEE:

This picture from a TDOT camera on Alcoa Hwy just outside of Knoxville shows how treacherous driving conditions were in east Tennessee. Travel is not advised there. See TDOT Smartway Map.

