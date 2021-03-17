Flooding threat continues into Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As we head into the overnight, our main threat will be heavy rain leading to flooding. We have a Flash Flood Watch up for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin Counties through 7 a.m. The good news is the tornado threat is gone.

Showers will continue into the early morning hours of Thursday. There could be a few storms too. They should move out by dawn.

We do dry out Thursday morning, but more showers are likely through the afternoon and evening. However, we are not expecting anything severe and then we do dry out as we head into the weekend.

