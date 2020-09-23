Flooding possible in south & southeast Middle TN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We began to see the effects of the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta today, as an upper-level trough of low pressure helped “siphon” moisture into the mid-south from the system which was still some 600 miles away.

The rain on Wednesday was light, but heavier rain is expected in south and southeast Middle Tennessee on Thursday and Thursday night.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Giles, Marshall, Bedford, Coffee, Warren Van Buren, and Grundy counties from 6am-midnight Thursday, AND A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties from 4am-7pm Thursday.



Some of these areas could possibly see as much as 3-4″ of rain through Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Here are two models showing somewhat differing amounts of rain, but they both agree that higher amounts that could cause localized flooding is in south and southeast Middle Tennessee.

RPM Model Rain Total Forecast Through Friday Morning

ECMWF (European Model) Rain Total Forecast Through Friday Morning

Please stay weather alert in our southern and southeast counties, and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

