Flash Flood Watch for northern Middle TN canceled, southern counties still in watch until 7 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Torrential rainfall early Sunday prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings and watches across Middle Tennessee.

Flash flooding was a primary threat for sections of Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson, Maury, Giles, Lewis, and Lawrence counties for much of the day.

As of 4 p.m., the Flash Flood Watch for northern Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, was canceled but the threat remains for southern counties in Middle Tennessee until 7 p.m. including Giles, Maury, Lawrence, and Lewis Counties.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions in the affected areas are favorable for flash flooding.

If you are in an area where a Flash Flood Warning is issued, move to higher ground immediately. The NWS says residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Viewers who live along the Mill Creek report the waterway is swollen due to heavy rain.

(WKRN viewer photo: Mill Creek in the area of Hickory Park Drive off Bell Road)

