1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

A line of strong storms rolls in late Wednesday night

Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings

The Storm Prediction Center has already put all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

These storms move towards Southern Kentucky around 11 p.m. Wednesday and will pack quite a punch. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Since they will be moving into Middle Tennessee around midnight, now is the time to make sure you have a safety plan ready to go. Also, make sure your phones and devices are fully charged and in the position so you can hear the warnings.

Finally, download the FREE WKRN Weather Authority app here:

Download for iOS
Download for Android

These storms quickly race across Middle Tennessee and should be moving out by 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds & large hail. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories