A line of strong storms rolls in late Wednesday night

The Storm Prediction Center has already put all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

These storms move towards Southern Kentucky around 11 p.m. Wednesday and will pack quite a punch. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Since they will be moving into Middle Tennessee around midnight, now is the time to make sure you have a safety plan ready to go. Also, make sure your phones and devices are fully charged and in the position so you can hear the warnings.

These storms quickly race across Middle Tennessee and should be moving out by 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds & large hail. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.