Warm Saturday, showers tomorrow!

Waking up to temperatures ranging from the upper 30s in the southeast to the mid 50s in the northwest. Cloudy conditions with a light breeze this morning.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy and warm. Highs warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. A few showers will be possible north of I-40, but most of the action will hold off until a front moves through tomorrow.

Showers are likely tomorrow starting in the morning and continuing into late tomorrow night. It will be breezy, and highs will be in the mid-60s!

High temperatures drop back to the 50s Monday thanks to the cold front. We look mostly dry Tuesday before more rain Wednesday. Wednesday we will have to watch for the potential for a few stronger storms.

Thanksgiving looks to be mainly dry with highs in the mid-60s.

