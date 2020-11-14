Warm afternoon followed by showers and storms overnight

Waking up to 30s with a few areas of patchy fog and showers to the northwest. This afternoon we warm to 70 and we’ll continue to see a few showers to the northest.

Widespread showers and storms move in late tonight into tomorrow morning thanks to another cold front. Severe weather is not expected, but winds will gust upwards of 30 mph. Tomorrow during the day will be dry but cooler with highs around 60. We’ll be breezy.

Monday morning will be cold in the 30s and highs will be near 60. Next week looks sunny & dry!

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Iota our 30th named storm of the season. It is forecast to become a major hurricane by Monday and make landfall in Central America early next week.

