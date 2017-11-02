Unseasonably warm air locked in for Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the first week of November underway, typically coats are needed in the morning in Middle Tennessee.

But not this around as brand new, spring-like pattern delivers in a strong push of warmer, more humid air.

While mornings begin in the 60s, afternoons rise towards the 70s. Yes, this is well above average for this time of year. With additional humidity in play, spotty showers develop each day into the upcoming weekend.

Thursday should be no big deal with rainfall, but Friday features widespread showers that could cause extra slow downs for both commutes. In addition, a thunderstorms or two could generate by the afternoon. If a storm pops up, it should not be severe, but will produce heavy rain and occasional lightning. Rain chances back off Saturday, but more so Sunday ahead of the Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium.

Finally, if you thought 70s were warm enough, Middle Tennessee could see 80 degrees by the end of the weekend.

If you want cooler weather back, we may have to wait until the middle of next week.Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.