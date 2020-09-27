Two shots of cooler temps coming our way this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you want more fall weather, you’ll get two tastes of it this week, one moving in on Monday afternoon, and an even cooler one late week into next weekend.

Our first front will bring showers and perhaps a few thundershowers on Monday.

You may head out to work in the morning with temperatures rising into the 70s, but return home in cooler temperatures by afternoon, falling through the 60s with leftover showers.

Lows will drop to the low 50s by Tuesday morning, with highs only in the mid-60s. The only “fly in the ointment” for Tuesday is some clouds and a few scattered showers in the cooler air.

After a chilly start in the 40s Wednesday morning, a brief warm-up is in store for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

But then, an even colder front will drop temperatures starting Thursday evening to the 40s for lows (most areas, see note below) and 60s for highs Friday and Saturday.

AND A HEADS UP FOR AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS:

On Friday night into Saturday morning with clear skies and calming winds, some scattered frost is possible, particularly in our cooler eastern and southeastern counties and also on the Plateau, where temperatures may drop to the mid to upper 30s for lows.

That’s 5-6 days out, so we’ll keep you posted!

