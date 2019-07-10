Tropical trouble for the Gulf Coast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the next 24 to 48 hours, a new Tropical Storm could form along the Gulf Coast, meaning high wind and major flooding from Florida to Texas. Rain could even affect Middle Tennessee.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving an area of low pressure moving over the warm Gulf waters a 90% chance for tropical development. While over the warm waters, additional organization could allow this to evolve into a Tropical Depression, then stronger to a Tropical Storm. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

If this were to strengthen into a Tropical Storm, the name will be Barry, the second named storm of the season.

Main impacts include high waves and rip currents along the coast with inland flooding. Areas in Louisiana could pick up between 8-12 inches of rainfall. In Middle Tennessee, rain is projected to swirl in early next week. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast