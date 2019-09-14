Tropical Storm Humberto expected to strengthen, but will stay away from US coastline

Tropical Storm Humberto formed last night and is currently impacting portions of the Bahamas with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. Storm surge is not a concern as this system passes by.

Saturday morning the center of Humberto passed east of Great Abaco Island. Sustained winds clocked in at 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Movement is stationary but the storm is expected to move to the northwest later today.

Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this weekend. Currently the track keeps this storm offshore of the US. Bermuda may be dealing with Hurricane Humberto later this week.