Tips on protecting sensitive plants during the freeze

With a Freeze Warning in effect for tonight into Friday morning, and possibly again over the weekend, you want to bring sensitive plants indoors or protect them by covering them up.

But not all of your plants and flowers are vulnerable to a freeze.

Adam Chapman from Bates Nursery explained, “If you’ve changed out your annuals and you’ve switched to Impatiens or Petunias, or Pansies, or Violas, those guys are going to be just fine. They are cold-weather flowers, so they’ll be just fine. Now, your Mums, if they are blooming and in full bloom and open right now, you may want to bring those inside, because those blooms will be destroyed with a hard freeze”.

And if you are covering your flowers or plants outside, use a sheet, and not plastic.

“If you use plastic and you put it directly on the plant, or particularly the new growth or the blooms, it could still burn the foliage and the blooms. So an old bedsheet or a painter’s tarp or something that is a little more breathable is better. If you are just going to be putting the cloth right on the plant, it’s much better to do”, Chapman explained.