Threat of severe weather returns to Middle Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Another potential round of severe weather is expected to move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has put Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky in an Enhanced (3/5) and Slight (2/5) Risk. The Enhanced Risk includes counties in Middle Tennessee west of Interstate 65 as of Friday morning.

From heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado — all forms of severe weather are possible on Saturday.

Low pressure will drive two boundaries through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The first is a warm front, which will start to spark showers and some thunderstorms early on Saturday morning.

Again, while all forms of severe weather can’t be entirely ruled out, for the most part, this first round of storms will bring cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. While round one could send showers and storms just about anywhere in Middle Tennessee, the majority of the active weather will remain south of I-40.

Round two of storms will happen as a cold front passes through the region. This round could be particularly strong, and bring any severe weather threats. As of Friday, it looks like round two will arrive on Saturday evening and continue overnight into Sunday.

Make sure to send in your storm damage photos and videos to pix@wkrn.com.

Regardless of which risk area you are in, you’ll need to be weather alert as we start the weekend! Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts.