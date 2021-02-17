THP reminds drivers to ‘arrive alive’ following car submerged in Rutherford County creek

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to arrive alive after responding to a dire situation in Rutherford County Wednesday afternoon.

This is the current situation in Rutherford County. Please use good judgement and “Arrive Alive”. pic.twitter.com/LmTTNzHBAC — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 17, 2021

Crews worked to rescue a white Cadillac sedan from a creek on Elam Mill Road. According to Lt. Charles Caplinger, the car ran off the roadway and into an icy creek.

Thankfully no one was injured or had to be rescued from the vehicle.

Emergency crews are reminding drivers to use caution while traveling through winter weather conditions, and avoid travel if possible. If you ever see standing water they warn “turn around, don’t drown.”