THP reminds drivers to ‘arrive alive’ following car submerged in Rutherford County creek

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Car partially submerged in Rutherford County creek. PHOTOS: THP

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to arrive alive after responding to a dire situation in Rutherford County Wednesday afternoon. 

Crews worked to rescue a white Cadillac sedan from a creek on Elam Mill Road. According to Lt. Charles Caplinger, the car ran off the roadway and into an icy creek.  

Thankfully no one was injured or had to be rescued from the vehicle.  

Emergency crews are reminding drivers to use caution while traveling through winter weather conditions, and avoid travel if possible. If you ever see standing water they warn “turn around, don’t drown.”  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories