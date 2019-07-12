The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could impact Middle TN!

Tropical Storm Barry is in the Gulf of Mexico but is expected to make landfall in Louisiana early Saturday. It is forecast to then take a turn to the right which means it would impact our weather. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

It looks like the remnants would impact our weather starting Sunday, but could bring tropical downpours and even the risk for severe weather on Monday. A quick spin up can’t be ruled out as we will be on the northeast side of the storm. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

The rain will continue to be heavy and steady on Tuesday as the storm moves to the north of us. We could see anywhere from 2-4″ of rain which could lead to flooding. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar