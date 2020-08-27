The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact us starting Friday!

We will begin to feel the impact of Hurricane Laura on Friday. The path is key to what we will experience. If the path shifts south, there will be increased rainfall totals and the tornado threat window will grow. If it shifts north, there will be decreased rainfall totals and the tornado threat window will lower. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

The Storm Prediction Center has already put areas west of I-65 under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes.

Storms begin to break out by early afternoon. They will continue through the evening and some could be strong to severe. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The winds will also ramp up Friday night. Due to the combination of heavy rain and strong winds you can expect trees to topple over and that could lead to power outages. Be sure to have your devices charged.

Heavy rain and storms will continue into early Saturday morning. In total we could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.