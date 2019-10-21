The Orionids peak tonight. Will we be able to see them?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak the night of October 21st into the early morning hours of October 22nd.

The best time to view these meteors will be around 2 am. The question is, we will be able to see anything?

The answer to that question is it depends on where you are located.

Clouds will be clearing overnight from west to east. If you are west of I-65– you have the best chance of seeing a few meteors. Clouds may hold steady east of I-65 and on The Cumberland Plateau.

The Orionid meteors originate from the debris left behind by Comet Halley, which last passed by in 1986.

The debris tends to strike the Earth’s atmosphere during this time as the Earth intersects the comet’s orbit. The Orionids are visible every year and are active October 2nd until November 7th.

During the early morning hours, ten and fifteen meteors will be visible each hour.

The meteors will radiate outward from the constellation Orion. While this year’s shower may not be as active as previous years, there are often surprises when it comes to the Orionids.

The moon will be waning at the time of the peak and should not have too much of an impact on your ability to see these meteors.

If you want to catch a glimpse you will need to go to an area with as few lights as possible and be patient!

The Orionid meteor shower is known for producing persistent trains, which are ionized gas trails that last for a few seconds after the meteor is gone.

On occasion, you may see an exceptionally bright meteor as well. However, look carefully because the Orionids are known to move quickly.