The ‘cool’ science behind sweat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You might think sweating is just an icky thing you do when you get hot. But believe it or not, it’s actually your body’s way of cooling down.

The idea is that, when you sweat, the sweat will evaporate off of your body. Evaporation is a cooling process, so as that sweat evaporates, it provides you some relief!

However, if there’s already a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, the atmosphere doesn’t “need” the moisture from your sweat. Evaporation rates slow down, and your body doesn’t get that same relief. That’s why you feel so much more lethargic on a humid day!

So what should you do to combat that feeling and keep yourself safe in the heat? First of all, make sure you’re staying hydrated! Wear light clothing– both light in weight, and light colors, and make sure to take plenty of breaks inside!