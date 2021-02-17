TDOT prepares for another round of winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another round of winter weather across the state.

Since Sunday evening, TDOT used approximately 20,000 tons of salt and cleared more than 117,000 miles of roadways across 26 counties in Middle Tennessee.

““When you see a truck give us some distance don’t cut them off,” truck driver Darren Robertson said. “We got places we have to go and we have time commitments.”

Crews worked quickly to clear interstates and state routes before a second round of precipitation hits. Crews have applied salt to most other state routes and are working to plow them.

TDOT warns drivers about black ice as a continued concern across the area.

For the latest road conditions, check TDOT SmartWay here. Tips for winter driving can be found here. Drivers should contact their local city or county to check the condition of locally owned/neighborhood roads.