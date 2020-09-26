Stubborn fog this morning, warm Saturday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Southern Kentucky and The Plateau through 9am. Temperatures are comfortable this morning in the 60s.

This afternoon we will warm to near 80 thanks to a southerly breeze. We should see more sunshine by afternoon. Overnight, we’ll fall into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will also be warm, with highs reaching the low 80s, but there could be a few spot showers in the afternoon.

On Monday/Tuesday, a cold front moves through the region. It will bring us showers and storms followed by much cooler air midweek!

Even cooler air is on the way for the end of next week. By Friday our low temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s with highs in the mid 60s! Nice fall conditions on the way!

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.