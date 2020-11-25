Strong winds, storms expected across Middle Tennessee Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday with strong winds and possible storms expected across the region.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon with possible wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph throughout the day.

Stay weather alert Wednesday as a Marginal risk, which is a level 1 out of 5, is in place for all of Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.

Showers and storms arrive in the morning, but it is in the afternoon when strong storms could develop as temperatures climb to near 70. The main threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

This line of storms could bring damaging winds to a large portion of the South and Midwest.

Another system could bring some rain Friday afternoon into early Saturday. Then, it will turn cooler with highs in the 50s over the weekend.

More than 21 million people will at a marginal risk in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. This includes several large metro areas including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis.