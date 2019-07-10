Strong to severe storms possible in Middle Tennessee Thursday

Strong, even severe thunderstorms approach the area on Thursday to help break the latest heat streak.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong, even severe thunderstorms approach Middle Tennessee Thursday to help break the latest heat streak.

As the heat index rises towards 105 degrees in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky a front approaches from the northwest.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas from Nashville and points east under a “Marginal Risk” (category 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms Thursday. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Storms ignite Thursday afternoon and should last into the evening. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Main impacts include heavy rain, frequent lighting, strong wind gusts, and small hail. The tornado threat is low, but will be monitored closely.

All of the active weather wanes at night with nicer conditions on tap for Friday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast