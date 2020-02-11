Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday night in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One final round of rain with strong to severe thunderstorms take aim on Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday night.

The same system that delivered several round of heavy rain this week will line up a cold front for the knock out punch. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted a large portion of the region in a risk for severe storms, with the best potential, east of I-65 late night Wednesday. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

During the day Wednesday two waves of rain are projected. The first being a swath of showers in the morning that lifts to the north along a warm front. Once the rain moves out, a break in wet weather is expected as temperatures warm to the 60s with a gusty south wind at 20 mph. This helps to destabilize the atmosphere, setting the stage for stronger storms at night.

Around sunset, a cold front marches in from the west, beginning with the Tennessee River counties, then heads to I-65 between 7-10pm. Finally, heading east to the Cumberland Plateau around midnight. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Main impacts from the storms include heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding, wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, and frequent lightning. No hail is expected and the risk for tornadoes is very low, but something that will be monitored closely. Rainfall totals range generally between 1-2 inches in most spots.

Once the storms fully exit the region, drier, much colder air filters in from the north bringing chilly highs for the afternoons Thursday to Friday with freezing overnight lows in the 20s. As new information comes in, the News 2 Weather Authority Team will post the latest updates. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast