Strong to severe pop-up storms in Middle Tennessee this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday was tough for many communities as stationary storms dumped buckets of rain in Middle Tennessee leading to flooding. Unfortunately, the outlook is similar Thursday afternoon.

With such a hot and humid air-mass over the region, the atmosphere is ripe for additional pop up storms. Keep in mind, pop up storms means there will be many dry hours during the day, and not every location will be struck this weather. However, all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky should be weather alert. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Many areas remain dry, with temperatures in the low 90s. However, locations that experience a pop up storms can expect torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. The tornado threat is a non-factor today. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Under some of the downpours, several locations could accumulate 1-2 inches of rainfall. Most locations fall well below that mark.

After sunset, the storms fizzle and humidity levels remain elevated overnight leading to patchy fog by Friday morning. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast