Strong storms with howling winds expected across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible late Tuesday night across Middle Tennessee with heavy rain, strong wind, and lightning. All of this is stemming from a system over the Rockies that is racing toward Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Ahead of the storms, temperatures rise to the 60s to even near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon and night. Wind speeds pick up from the south, helping to deliver higher humidity as well as instability.



While a few shower are expected during the afternoon, storms begin to line up past midnight tonight to early Wednesday morning.

Thunderstorms march along the Tennessee river from midnight to 3 a.m., then head toward the I-65 corridor, including Nashville from 2 a.m.to 5 a.m.

Finally, the storms cut across the plateau from 4 a.m. – 7 a.m. Following that time, the sky clears and temperatures fall.

Storms could turn strong, even severe. Highest impacts will be from heavy rain, and strong straight line winds in excess of 50 mph. The tornado threat is very low and will be monitored closely.

Following the passage of the front, wind speeds remain gusty Wednesday morning, before calming in the afternoon.