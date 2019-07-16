Strong storms this evening & more expected early Wednesday

The remnants of Barry continue to impact us. We have ongoing storms, especially along I-65 and west. This area is under a marginal risk tonight for severe storms which is a level 1 out of 5.

Any storm that gets going has the possibility of having heavy rain, gusty winds, and a possible spin up can’t be ruled out.

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

The storms do look to weaken later this evening, but we still could see the risk of flash flooding as areas west are under risk.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Another round of storms will move in early Wednesday morning especially south of I-40. A few of these storms could be strong and also there is the risk for flooding once again.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast