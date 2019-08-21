Strong storms possible this evening

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Strong storms are possible later today as a system tracks in from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has put a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) in place for Southern Kentucky.

Storms will move into Southern Kentucky starting late this afternoon and will continue to push south to I-40 during the evening hours.

The storms will push south of I-40 late tonight and start to weaken. If you are along or north of I-40, stay weather aware!

The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain and lightning in addition to damaging wind. Small hail is also a possibility.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar