Strong storms possible Sunday

A strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky tomorrow bringing the threat of strong storms to the area.

A Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Storms will move through mainly during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds out of the south are also expected as temperatures warm to near 70°.

The main threats will be flooding and damaging wind as these storms move through during the afternoon and evening.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain will be possible and a few locations could see even more. Stay weather aware!

