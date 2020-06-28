Strong storms possible Sunday in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Sunday. Most of the activity will be in our northeastern zones, but a few strong isolated storms may form further west.

Widespread storms are not expected, but any storm that develops could bring heavy downpours, localized flooding, damaging wind, and hail. There may also be rotation present within these storms, but the overall threat of tornadoes is low.

Storms will come to an end late in the afternoon into the early evening. A quiet night is expected.

If you have outdoor plans, stay alert! Head inside if a storm is moving your way.

