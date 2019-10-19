Strong storms possible Monday

A strong cold front is expected to approach Middle Tennessee Monday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be severe. A Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for much of Middle Tennessee and our southwestern zones are under a Slight Risk (category 2 out of 5).

The line of storms will track west to east during the afternoon and evening Monday. The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging gusty winds.

An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out as these storms move through. Stay alert and make sure that you have the ability to get warnings.

Storms will start to come to an end by the late evening hours. Cooler air will filter in and we will clear out quickly after the front moves through.

In total we could also pick up between 1 and 1.5 inches of much needed rain.

